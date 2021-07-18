Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

