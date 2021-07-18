Claar Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,000. Advance Auto Parts accounts for about 2.4% of Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Claar Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

AAP traded down $3.40 on Friday, hitting $205.85. 467,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.