Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

NET has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.71.

NYSE NET opened at $102.66 on Wednesday. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.43 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $3,603,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,028,553 shares of company stock worth $90,106,110 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $7,900,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 878,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,721,000 after purchasing an additional 221,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

