Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0967 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN GLV opened at $11.50 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

In other Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $59,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 6,150 shares of company stock worth $73,143 in the last ninety days.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

