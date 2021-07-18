CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Reduced by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,348 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, cut their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

CME Group stock opened at $209.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

