CNH Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC)

CNH Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of East Stone Acquisition worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in East Stone Acquisition by 77.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $138,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 209.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 29,691 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

East Stone Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

