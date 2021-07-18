CNH Partners LLC Has $407,000 Position in Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH)

CNH Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,428 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Yunhong International worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Yunhong International in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yunhong International by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 70,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 36,069 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yunhong International in the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Yunhong International by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 105,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 74,092 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yunhong International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGYH opened at $10.15 on Friday. Yunhong International has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.