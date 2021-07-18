CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,836,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,971,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,970,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $7,478,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $5,484,000.

Get Lead Edge Growth Opportunities alerts:

Shares of LEGAU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.