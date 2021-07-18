CNH Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter worth $52,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.

Shares of KINS Technology Group stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

