Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 241,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 369.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on CGEAF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$135.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEAF remained flat at $$95.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.19. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $69.98 and a 52 week high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.