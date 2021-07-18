Cogeco’s (CGO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Cogeco (TSE:CGO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$114.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$135.00 price objective (down previously from C$140.00) on shares of Cogeco in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

CGO opened at C$96.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 11.30. Cogeco has a 1 year low of C$77.01 and a 1 year high of C$105.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$94.65.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

