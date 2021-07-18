Cogeco’s (CGO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Cogeco (TSE:CGO) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$114.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$135.00 price target (down previously from C$140.00) on shares of Cogeco in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

CGO opened at C$96.07 on Friday. Cogeco has a 1 year low of C$77.01 and a 1 year high of C$105.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$94.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 11.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Cogeco’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

