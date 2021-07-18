Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Insider Mariana Garavaglia Sells 10,416 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00.

NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $77.01. 157,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,564. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $45,356,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,262,000 after buying an additional 631,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,692,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,814,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 428,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after acquiring an additional 331,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

