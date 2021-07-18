Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 796,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 91,576 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,412,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 447,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 91,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 297,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $16.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

