Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the June 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of RNP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 451,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,010. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 583,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $5,482,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 221,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

