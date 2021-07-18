ColossusXT (COLX) Price Down 0.2% This Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 46.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. ColossusXT has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $11,545.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001575 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000291 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008513 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001497 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,022,967,065 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

