Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.26% from the stock’s previous close.

CMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

Comerica stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

