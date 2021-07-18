Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Down 23.6% in June

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 522,800 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 684,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 194,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,471.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $2,206,641.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,639,438.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIX traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $73.43. 162,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $88.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on FIX. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

