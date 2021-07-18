Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives €5.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €5.75 ($6.76).

Several research firms have issued reports on CBK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €5.48 ($6.45). 4,138,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.27. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.72. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a fifty-two week high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.