Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 273,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHCT shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

