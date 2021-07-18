Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

CFRUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

CFRUY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.00. 150,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,431. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.