Comparing Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Air Group and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Air Group -44.22% -48.26% -11.15% Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Alaska Air Group and Frontier Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Air Group $3.57 billion 1.91 -$1.32 billion ($10.17) -5.37 Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Frontier Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alaska Air Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Alaska Air Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Alaska Air Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alaska Air Group and Frontier Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Air Group 0 0 11 1 3.08 Frontier Group 0 2 9 0 2.82

Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus price target of $74.45, suggesting a potential upside of 36.31%. Frontier Group has a consensus price target of $22.66, suggesting a potential upside of 52.09%. Given Frontier Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Alaska Air Group.

Summary

Alaska Air Group beats Frontier Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. The company offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

