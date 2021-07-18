Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Rating Increased to Buy at CL King

CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CL King currently has $75.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.50.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.