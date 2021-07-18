Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

NYSEAMERICAN CDOR opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 57.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

