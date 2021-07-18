Contrasting Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) and Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bruker and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bruker 9.63% 26.44% 8.49% Berkeley Lights -70.27% -33.57% -19.02%

This table compares Bruker and Berkeley Lights’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bruker $1.99 billion 5.97 $157.80 million $1.35 58.04 Berkeley Lights $64.30 million 46.36 -$41.58 million ($1.39) -32.14

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than Berkeley Lights. Berkeley Lights is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bruker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of Bruker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Bruker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bruker and Berkeley Lights, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bruker 1 3 4 0 2.38 Berkeley Lights 0 2 5 0 2.71

Bruker presently has a consensus target price of $64.56, suggesting a potential downside of 17.62%. Berkeley Lights has a consensus target price of $88.60, suggesting a potential upside of 98.30%. Given Berkeley Lights’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Bruker.

Summary

Bruker beats Berkeley Lights on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; analytical and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies; and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection. The company also provides X-ray instruments, atomic force microscopy instrumentation, fluorescence optical microscopy instruments, analytical tools for electron microscopes and X-ray metrology, defect-detection equipment for semiconductor process control, and spark optical emission spectroscopy systems, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments. In addition, it offers superconducting and non-superconducting materials and devices. The company serves academic and government research customers; pharmaceutical and biotechnology, diagnostics, chemical, food and beverage, clinical, nanotechnology, semiconductor, and other industrial companies; nonprofit laboratories; academic institutions and medical schools; contract research organizations; nonprofit and for-profit forensics, and environmental and clinical microbiology laboratories; agriculture, food, and beverage safety laboratories; hospitals and government departments; agencies; raw material manufacturers; and other businesses involved in materials analysis through direct sales forces, distributors, independent sales representatives, and other representatives. Bruker Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

