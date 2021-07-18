Contrasting Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) and Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baudax Bio and Sotera Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baudax Bio $490,000.00 105.39 -$76.10 million ($2.31) -0.27 Sotera Health $818.16 million 7.82 -$38.62 million $0.38 59.53

Sotera Health has higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio. Baudax Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sotera Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Baudax Bio and Sotera Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Sotera Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.0% of Sotera Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Baudax Bio and Sotera Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baudax Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Sotera Health 0 0 9 0 3.00

Sotera Health has a consensus target price of $32.28, indicating a potential upside of 42.70%. Given Sotera Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than Baudax Bio.

Summary

Sotera Health beats Baudax Bio on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. It serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

