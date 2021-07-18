CoreFirst Bank & Trust Buys 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,539.40. 1,021,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,547. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,586.53. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,407.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

