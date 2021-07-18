CoreFirst Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $79.20. The company had a trading volume of 382,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,767. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.34. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $101.11.

