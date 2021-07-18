CoreFirst Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 890 Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $116,000. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HYFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 528,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,024. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.59 and a 1-year high of $95.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.04.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

