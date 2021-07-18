CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG opened at $13.97 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.97.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. Equities research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPLG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

