Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,173 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $122,990,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,350,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $120,151,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after buying an additional 1,283,244 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.42.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,001 shares of company stock valued at $16,615,912. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $98.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

