Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,993 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

