Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,885 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 40,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 41,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 58,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.84%. Analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.