Corriente Advisors LLC Invests $22.75 Million in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,751,000. Teledyne Technologies makes up 8.4% of Corriente Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Corriente Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Teledyne Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $196,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $563,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $7,398,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 132.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of TDY traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $434.86. 163,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,507. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $298.78 and a twelve month high of $457.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $421.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.