COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the June 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of CICOY traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.00. 3,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15.

COSCO SHIPPING shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, August 12th. The 13-10 split was announced on Thursday, August 12th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

