CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.79 price target (up previously from $3.59) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of CSGP opened at $87.35 on Friday. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.81, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

