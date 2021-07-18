COTI Reaches Market Capitalization of $77.74 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $77.74 million and approximately $14.38 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00039826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00101702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00147597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,739.41 or 1.00594536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

