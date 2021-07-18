Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Sells $11,993,000.00 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.86, for a total transaction of $11,993,000.00.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,924 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $1,929,414.76.

On Monday, May 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $217.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

