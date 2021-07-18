Covalis Capital LLP Buys New Stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Shares of CFFVU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. 10,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,580. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $11.67.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.