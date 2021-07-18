Covalis Capital LLP Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Covalis Capital LLP decreased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 319,574 shares during the period. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP accounts for 1.4% of Covalis Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Covalis Capital LLP’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1,966.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,262. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $855.74 million during the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.