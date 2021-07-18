Covalis Capital LLP Invests $1.53 Million in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

NightDragon Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,118. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

