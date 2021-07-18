Covalis Capital LLP Makes New $9.08 Million Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 207,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,076,000. Exelon makes up approximately 1.9% of Covalis Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. Mizuho increased their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.99. 3,808,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,266. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

