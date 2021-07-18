Covalis Capital LLP Purchases New Position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHPAU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of Orion Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

