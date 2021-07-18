Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Receives $16.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVA. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Covanta alerts:

CVA opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 500.25 and a beta of 1.39. Covanta has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $20.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.58.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Covanta will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Covanta by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,481,000 after purchasing an additional 432,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Covanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,980,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Covanta by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after acquiring an additional 185,982 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Covanta by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,159 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Covanta by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,921,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 177,792 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.