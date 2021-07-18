Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta (NYSE:CVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $20.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Shares of CVA opened at $20.01 on Thursday. Covanta has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 500.25 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Covanta will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Covanta by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

