Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,604,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306,810 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Covetrus worth $227,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,389,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,929,000 after purchasing an additional 93,260 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 150,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,473 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 35,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Covetrus news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $39,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $81,312.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,809.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,126 shares of company stock worth $1,426,506. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVET stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

