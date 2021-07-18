Cream Reaches Market Capitalization of $28,429.24 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Cream has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Cream has a total market capitalization of $28,429.24 and approximately $6.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,506.77 or 0.99925881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00034937 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.24 or 0.01202780 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $114.20 or 0.00362180 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.00368761 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006432 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00050858 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

