Credit Suisse AG Has $1.26 Million Stake in Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 24.50% of Direxion World Without Waste ETF worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NYSEARCA WWOW opened at $27.47 on Friday. Direxion World Without Waste ETF has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $30.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion World Without Waste ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion World Without Waste ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.