Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,328 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Managers LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.18. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.86.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. Equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

