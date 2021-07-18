Credit Suisse AG Sells 110,686 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,686 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BGC Partners by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BGC Partners by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.38 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.